Baker Mayfield isn’t a fan of night games

The Buccaneers visit the Texans next Monday night, on the front end of a non-overlapping doubleheader.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield would rather not.

“I’m personally not a fan of later games,” Mayfield said on the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I just, by the end of the work week, you’re like, ‘OK, I’ve seen enough tape. I can’t watch any more of this defense. I’m not going to learn anything new at this point. Because if I learn something new I obviously didn’t do my job throughout the week.’ It’s just that long waiting game on game day. I’d rather wake up [and] go play because you’re just so amped up and ready for it.”

Monday’s start will be earlier than usual, since the first game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. (Chargers-Raiders kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.) And it’ll be 6:00 p.m. ET in Houston, so maybe it’s not really a night game, technically?

Under coach Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers are 3-9 in night games.

The irony is that Mayfield made his NFL debut seven years ago this month, on a Thursday night against the Jets. After Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, Mayfield entered the game — and he led the Browns to a victory.