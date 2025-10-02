Baker Mayfield returns to Buccaneers practice on Thursday

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Buccaneers.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Baker Mayfield was one of several players who returned to the practice field on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Mayfield is dealing with knee and right biceps injuries.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs, receiver Chris Godwin, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and linebacker Lavonte David were also among the players who were practicing on Thursday.

But running back Bucky Irving, cornerback Jamel Dean, and receiver Mike Evans were not on the field.

Tampa Bay’s full Thursday injury report with practice participation levels will be released later on Thursday.