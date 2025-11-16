 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Baker Mayfield scores first rushing TD of season, Bucs lead 10-7

  
Published November 16, 2025 01:47 PM

Josh Allen scored a rushing touchdown and now Baker Mayfield has matched him.

Mayfield scored on a 4-yard, fourth-down run to put the Bucs ahead of the Bills 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay had fourth-and-inches after Mayfield’s 7-yard pass to Rachaad White on third-and-8 was just short of the sticks. On the snap, Mayfield faked a handoff, then with an open lane, kept the ball and ran to his right where the seas had parted for the score.

It was Mayfield’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

So far on Sunday, Mayfield is 5-of-7 passing for 33 yards. He’ also rushed three times for 23 yards.