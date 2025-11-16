Baker Mayfield scores first rushing TD of season, Bucs lead 10-7

Josh Allen scored a rushing touchdown and now Baker Mayfield has matched him.

Mayfield scored on a 4-yard, fourth-down run to put the Bucs ahead of the Bills 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay had fourth-and-inches after Mayfield’s 7-yard pass to Rachaad White on third-and-8 was just short of the sticks. On the snap, Mayfield faked a handoff, then with an open lane, kept the ball and ran to his right where the seas had parted for the score.

It was Mayfield’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

So far on Sunday, Mayfield is 5-of-7 passing for 33 yards. He’ also rushed three times for 23 yards.