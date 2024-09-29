Baker Mayfield throws for 347 yards and accounts for three TDs in 33-16 win

Baker Mayfield threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 1-yard touchdown as the Buccaneers rolled to a 33-16 victory over the Eagles.

The Bucs rebounded from last week’s terrible home loss to the Broncos to move to 3-1, with the Eagles falling to 2-2. Philadelphia’s bye week next week comes at the right time, with right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and top receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) out Sunday.

Tampa Bay outgained the Eagles 445 to 227 yards, dominating from start to finish. The Bucs led 24-0 and went into halftime up 24-7.

Mike Evans caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and Chris Godwin six for 69. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White both had 10 carries for 49 yards.

Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 30 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, and he had two fumbles with one lost. Returner Cooper DeJean muffed a punt that the Bucs turned into a five-play, 22-yard touchdown drive.

Running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert combined for nine catches for 97 yards with the Eagles’ top receivers out, and Barkley rushed for 84 yards on only 10 carries.