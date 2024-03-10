Baker Mayfield’s deal guarantees $50 million over two years

As is the case with many veteran contracts, the value is in the eye of the beholder — and in the question of whether the team will exercise its prerogative to tear up the deal early.

For Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, PFT has confirmed that it pays out $30 million fully guaranteed in 2024, with another $20 million fully guaranteed at signing in 2025. His base salary in the second year is $30 million.

The 2026 salary of $40 million, non-guaranteed, pushes the base package to $100 million, and the APY to $33.3 million.

But the Bucs are basically on the hook for two years, at $30 million per year. They could cut him after one year, but they would owe him $20 million, minus whatever he earns elsewhere.

The deal also has $5 million per year in incentives. The triggers are not yet known.

So the base value is $33.3 million per year over three. Unless the Bucs move on after two years, at which time it would be $30 million per year over two. Plus whatever he earns in incentives.

It’s a solid deal for Mayfield, given that most quarterback-needy teams are (we’re told) looking to go younger. The Vikings seemed to be the most viable alternative, if they lose Kirk Cousins.

And it’s a far cry from the one-year, $4 million deal (with incentives) that Mayfield got from the Bucs a year ago. He bet on himself, and he won.