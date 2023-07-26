 Skip navigation
Bears agree to four-year extension with Cole Kmet

  
Published July 26, 2023 12:20 PM

The Bears are keeping around one of their top offensive contributors.

Chicago and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $50 million with $32.8 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The deal also includes $20 million in new first-year cash.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Kmet has started every game for Chicago in the last two seasons. In 2022, he caught 50 passes for 544 yards with a team-leading seven touchdowns. He was on the field for 94 percent of Chicago’s offensive snaps.

He’ll now continue to be a key weapon as the Bears look to further Justin Fields’ development in 2023 and beyond.