Bears are expected to hire Tulane OL coach Dan Roushar for the same job

The Bears are expected to hire Tulane offensive line coach Dan Roushar for the same position, according to multiple reports.

Roushar, 64, has spent the past two seasons coaching the offensive line of the Green Wave.

He had a long run with the Saints under Sean Payton. Roushar started in New Orleans as a running backs coach in 2013 before coaching the tight ends in 2015 and the offensive line in 2016-20.

In 2021, Roushar served as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach.

He parted ways with the team after the 2022 season.

Roushar spent most of his career in the college ranks, beginning as an offensive backfield coach at Butler in 1986.