nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Bears-Bills preseason game drew 5.1 million viewers

  
Published August 19, 2025 05:50 PM

It wasn’t a competitive game even by preseason standards, but Sunday’s Bears-Bills game still drew an impressive audience.

Fox announced that 5.1 million viewers watched the Bears’ 38-0 blowout win, which Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills’ starters watched from the sideline.

That’s Fox’s biggest preseason audience in five years and an 11 percent increase from Fox’s audience for the comparable preseason game last year.

The big audience is a sign that, even as the Bills and many other teams increasingly keep their starters on the bench in the preseason, Americans are hungry enough for football that they’ll watch any NFL game.