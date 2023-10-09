Bears bring back Darrynton Evans

With several injuries at running back, the Bears have brought back a familiar face.

Chicago has signed Darrynton Evans off of Miami’s practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Evans appeared in six games for Chicago last year, recording 64 yards on 14 carries plus one 33-yard catch. In all, he was on the field for 49 offensive snaps and 63 special teams snaps.

Running backs Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer all suffered injuries during Chicago’s victory over Washington last Thursday.

The team also has D’Onta Foreman on the roster at running back.

Additionally, the Bears designated defensive back Kyler Gordon and offensive lineman Doug Kramer to return from injured reserve, signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to their practice squad, and released defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre from the practice squad.