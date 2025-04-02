 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears CEO Kevin Warren knew Ben Johnson was the Bears’ pick 10 minutes into his interview

  
Published April 2, 2025 10:49 AM

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren didn’t need long to be sure that Ben Johnson was the team’s first choice as head coach.

Warren said on PFT Live at the league meeting that very shortly into the Bears’ interview with Johnson, it was easy to see that he had the knowledge, passion and enthusiasm that the Bears were looking for in their next head coach.

“Within 10 minutes of the interview, within 10 minutes of the interview starting for me, if you look at my notes that I took, I knew right then,” Warren said. “Because he was so Passionate, he’s absolutely brilliant, he’s smart, he was tough, he was demanding and because I had never talked with him, you never know. And I had gone back and watched all of his media interviews and you know you’re watching a lot of candidates on the sideline, their demeanor, how they communicate with players, all of that. But in the first 10 minutes of the interview I just felt in my heart that he was the person to lead the Chicago Bears.”

Warren said he went into the interview with a good feeling about Johnson because he had spoken to players who had been coached by Johnson during his time as an assistant coach, and all of them raved about him.

“I was able to make calls to individuals he had coached at Miami, at Detroit, the different locations to really get a sense of what he’s like in the meeting rooms, his decorum, and so people say the same thing, he is absolutely brilliant, he’s a hard worker, he’s demanding, he’s tough, he keeps everyone accountable, but most of all, he’s a really good person,” Warren said. “And that’s the thing: You win in this business with good people.”

The Bears think they have a good person and a good coach who can turn them into a good team, for many years to come.