Bears CEO Kevin Warren praises Justin Fields

One of the biggest questions of the 2024 offseason centers on Chicago, where the Bears have both a fourth-year player who could become a franchise quarterback and dibs on drafting any potential franchise quarterback they want in April.

Some think the Bears should trade Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams. Others, including Bears receiver D.J. Moore (the video of our interview with him is attached), believe the Bears should keep Fields, trade the pick, and get more help around Fields and Moore and the other talented players on the team.

The Bears have not tipped their hand. Which only adds to the drama and the debate.

In a new interview with WGN News, Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren praised Fields.

“I’m a supporter of Justin because I got a chance to work with him when I was Commissioner of the Big Ten conference,” Warren said, via Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago. “He is incredibly talented. He is smart. He works hard. And he wants to be a great NFL football player. And now he just needs to make sure he has the support around him. He’s working hard. I would love to see him this offseason and make sure he’s totally healthy going into the season next year.”

That sounds a lot like an endorsement of Fields, along with a plan to keep him around.

“Justin has a rare combination of intelligence, of size, of strength and speed,” Warren added. “You forget how big of a man he is until you’re up on him. He’s not a small man. I just think every year he’s going to continually get better. . . . I’m glad he’s [Fields] on the Chicago Bears.”

Some will interpret Warren’s words as an effort to increase Fields’s trade value. Others will take Warren’s words at face value, reflecting a commitment to let him keep reaching his ceiling.

Regardless, until the start of the new league year comes and goes, it won’t be clear what the Bears plan to do. Even then, the final strategy won’t be fully revealed until they use, or trade, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.