Bears chairman George McCaskey: Need team that will keep fans from selling their tickets

The Bears closed out their home schedule against the Seahawks on a Thursday night in Week 17 and the fans at Soldier Field made their displeasure with the on-field product clear over the course of the game.

Chants of “sell the team” could be heard during a 6-3 loss that extended their losing streak to 10 games. The Bears were able to get a win in Week 18 to end that slide, but it was an unhappy season in Chicago given the hope that came with first overall pick Caleb Williams’s arrival.

On Tuesday, Bears chairman George McCaskey shrugged off the chants about ownership while saying he’s more bothered by fans checking out entirely by selling their seats to partisans of other clubs.

“They’re incredibly frustrated,” McCaskey said, via 670 The Score. “They wanted to make their voices heard. I was more bothered by [Week 16] when Lions fans tried to take over Soldier Field and force the home team to go to a silent snap count. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. It’s understandable that Bears fans would sell their tickets because of the way the season has gone, and the challenge for us is to put a team on the field that Bears fans are so excited about that they’re not interested in selling their tickets.”

The first step in building that team will be hiring a new head coach. That process is getting underway in earnest this week and the result will have a lot to do with how the crowds sound come the fall.