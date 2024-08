Brett Rypien fell short of making the Bears’ 53-player roster.

Rypien was released today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means Tyson Bagent will remain the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback behind Caleb Williams. There’s been no word on the status of undrafted rookie quarterback Austin Reed, who has been fourth on the depth chart in training camp.

Rypien immediately becomes a free agent, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him catch on quickly on some team’s practice squad.