Bears designate LB Amen Ogbongbemiga for return from IR

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is on his way back to the Bears’ lineup.

The Bears announced that they have designated Ogbongbemiga for return from injured reserve. Ogbongbemiga will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and he can be activated at any point inside that window.

Ogbongbemiga went on injured reserve in August, so has not played at all this season. He had 13 tackles and a sack while appearing in every game for the Bears last season. He also played in 47 games for the Chargers over his first three NFL seasons.

The Bears have also designated running back Travis Homer and defensive lineman Austin Booker for return. They’ll need to activate any of the three players by Saturday afternoon in order to have them against the Saints on Sunday.