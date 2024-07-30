 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears extend D.J. Moore for four years

  
Published July 30, 2024 07:40 PM

Last year, he got traded. This year, he’s getting paid.

Bears receiver D.J. Moore has agreed to a four-year extension. It has a base value of $110 million with $82.6 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

That’s a new-money average of $27.5 million.

Moore had two years left on his prior contract. He was due to make $15.85 million in 2024 and $14.85 million in 2025. He’s now under contract for six years at $130.35 million. It’s an average from signing of $21.725 million.

Moore was part of the trade that allowed the Panthers to move up and draft quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The trade package also included Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024. Which became the first overall pick. Which became quarterback Caleb Williams.

A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2018, Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last year, his first full season with the Bears. All three were career highs.