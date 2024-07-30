Bears extend D.J. Moore for four years

Last year, he got traded. This year, he’s getting paid.

Bears receiver D.J. Moore has agreed to a four-year extension. It has a base value of $110 million with $82.6 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

That’s a new-money average of $27.5 million.

Moore had two years left on his prior contract. He was due to make $15.85 million in 2024 and $14.85 million in 2025. He’s now under contract for six years at $130.35 million. It’s an average from signing of $21.725 million.

Moore was part of the trade that allowed the Panthers to move up and draft quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The trade package also included Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024. Which became the first overall pick. Which became quarterback Caleb Williams.

A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2018, Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last year, his first full season with the Bears. All three were career highs.