Bears hire Jon Hoke, announce other staff changes

The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization.

Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.

Hoke spent the last two seasons as the secondary coach in Atlanta.

The Bears also announced that they’ve hired player engagement/strength and conditioning coach Isaiah Harris and assistant strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo. Both have had previous stints with the Bears.

Zach Cable has been hired as an offensive quality control coach while Omar Young has been promoted to assistant quarterbacks/wide receivers coach and Carla Suber has been bumped up to director of wellness. The team also named Mike Wiley Jr. their director of mental skills/performance.