NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bears hire Jon Hoke, announce other staff changes

  
Published February 2, 2023 01:31 AM
February 1, 2023 04:44 PM
The Texans appear to have finally committed to a long-term vision in hiring DeMeco Ryans, but Mike Smith, Shalise Manza Young and Jim Trotter remain hesitant given the team’s history with Black coaches.

The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization.

Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.

Hoke spent the last two seasons as the secondary coach in Atlanta.

The Bears also announced that they’ve hired player engagement/strength and conditioning coach Isaiah Harris and assistant strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo. Both have had previous stints with the Bears.

Zach Cable has been hired as an offensive quality control coach while Omar Young has been promoted to assistant quarterbacks/wide receivers coach and Carla Suber has been bumped up to director of wellness. The team also named Mike Wiley Jr. their director of mental skills/performance.