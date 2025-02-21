 Skip navigation
Bears inform TE Gerald Everett they plan to release him

  
Published February 21, 2025 02:40 PM

Tight end Gerald Everett will not return to the Bears for 2025.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago has informed Everett that the club plans to release him.

Everett, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Bears in 2024 with four starts. He was on the field for 22 percent of offensive snaps but caught just eight passes for 36 yards with a touchdown.

A Rams second-round pick in 2017, Everett has 292 career catches for 2,869 yards with 19 touchdowns in 124 career games. He has also spent time with the Seahawks and Chargers.

By releasing him, Chicago will save $5.5 million against the cap with $1 million in dead money.