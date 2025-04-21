Bears, Jaguars, Raiders, Jets open voluntary minicamps Monday

The draft is the biggest event on the NFL calendar this week, but it’s not the only business being conducted around the league.

Offseason programs have gotten underway for the seven teams that hired new head coaches and the other 25 teams will be up and running by Tuesday. Some of the teams with new coaches will also be moving into another stage of their work.

The Bears, Jaguars, Raiders, and Jets will all open three day minicamps on Monday. The minicamps are voluntary and teams with new head coaches must run them before the draft. The Patriots will also hold a minicamp this week, but it will start on Tuesday.

All five teams opened their offseason work a couple of weeks ago and the minicamps will allow them to start the transition from doing only meetings and conditioning work to more of the on-field work that they hope will prepare them for better results in 2025.