Bears list D’Andre Swift, Colston Loveland as questionable

A couple of key offensive players for the Bears will carry questionable tags into Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Running back D’Andre Swift (hip) was limited in practice all week while tight end Colston Loveland (hip) returned for a limited workout on Friday. Swift has 149 rushing yards through the first three weeks and Loveland has three catches for 43 yards.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is also listed as questionable. He has not appeared in a game yet this season.

While the team waits to make calls on that trio, three other regulars have been ruled out. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee), and right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow) have been ruled out for this weekend.