Bears looking at Velus Jones as a running back

  
Published August 7, 2024 10:59 AM

Velus Jones has had limited impact at wide receiver since the Bears took him in the third round of the 2022 draft, so they are looking at a new way of using him in hopes of getting more production.

Jones has been practicing with the team’s running backs at training camp this week. Head coach Matt Eberflus said offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and his staff have been looking at ways to “maximize our talents” and that Jones has been receptive to the chance to try out a new role.

“He’s got a lot of talent,” Eberflus said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “He’s open to moving around, again, like we talked about, I think it was maybe last time we visited about, you know, if you’re on the fringe of the roster or a guy that is competing for that fifth, sixth spot at receiver, halfback, whatever it might be, the more you can do. You know, if you’re a four-core guy in special teams, the more you can utilize your talents across your base of the team, I believe that’s a good thing for you, so that’s what he’s doing.”

Jones has 17 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown and 11 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in 26 games. He’s also served as the team’s kickoff returner and this year’s change to kickoff rules could boost his bid for a roster spot as well.