Bears open practice window for Kyler Gordon, Braxton Jones

The Bears are getting a couple of players back on the practice field this week as they get ready to face the Packers on Saturday night.

Chicago announced cornerback Kyle Gordon and offensive lineman Braxton Jones have been designated for return from injured reserve.

Gordon has been dealing with a groin injury and has not played since Nov. 28. He appeared in just three games this season, recording seven total tackles with one fumble recovery and a sack.

Jones has a knee injury and has been sidelined since October. He played six games with four starts during the regular season.

Playing on Saturday, Chicago’s first injury report of the week is due out later on Tuesday.