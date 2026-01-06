 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears open practice window for Kyler Gordon, Braxton Jones

  
Published January 6, 2026 02:07 PM

The Bears are getting a couple of players back on the practice field this week as they get ready to face the Packers on Saturday night.

Chicago announced cornerback Kyle Gordon and offensive lineman Braxton Jones have been designated for return from injured reserve.

Gordon has been dealing with a groin injury and has not played since Nov. 28. He appeared in just three games this season, recording seven total tackles with one fumble recovery and a sack.

Jones has a knee injury and has been sidelined since October. He played six games with four starts during the regular season.

Playing on Saturday, Chicago’s first injury report of the week is due out later on Tuesday.