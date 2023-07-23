 Skip navigation
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_ajergoal_230723.jpg
Ajer gives Brentford lifeline against Fulham
nbc_pl_summerseries_vinigoal_230723.jpg
Vinicius gives Fulham two-goal lead over Brentford
IowaRace2.jpg
Highlights: Newgarden wins Iowa Race 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears place Chase Claypool on active/PUP

  
Published July 23, 2023 04:54 PM

The Bears have placed receiver Chase Claypool on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

As soon as Claypool passes his physical, the Bears can activate him from PUP.

He had a soft tissue injury that kept him out for most of the offseason program but was working with quarterback Justin Fields and other teammates in Florida earlier this month.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said last month that Claypool was dealing with “a few things” but expected the receiver to be ready for camp.

In seven game appearances with Chicago after the trade from Pittsburgh, Claypool caught only 14 passes for 140 yards.

The Bears added D.J. Moore this offseason and also have Darnell Mooney in the receivers room.