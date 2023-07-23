Bears place Chase Claypool on active/PUP

The Bears have placed receiver Chase Claypool on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

As soon as Claypool passes his physical, the Bears can activate him from PUP.

He had a soft tissue injury that kept him out for most of the offseason program but was working with quarterback Justin Fields and other teammates in Florida earlier this month.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said last month that Claypool was dealing with “a few things” but expected the receiver to be ready for camp.

In seven game appearances with Chicago after the trade from Pittsburgh, Claypool caught only 14 passes for 140 yards.

The Bears added D.J. Moore this offseason and also have Darnell Mooney in the receivers room.