Bears play a dominant first half, lead 27-7 against the Panthers

The Bears look better in the first half today than they’ve looked all season. With some help from an awful opponent.

The Panthers have been nothing short of terrible in the first half, and Chicago leads 27-7 at halftime.

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is playing very well against his old team, with three catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns at halftime. Caleb Williams is having the best game of his young career, going 11-for-15 for 200 yards in the first half.

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is 12-for-16 for 74 yards, which is not good but is better than the Panthers were getting out of Bryce Young before benching him for Dalton. It’s an ugly day for the Panthers in Chicago.