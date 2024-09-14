Bears put lineman Ryan Bates on injured reserve, elevate receiver Collin Johnson

The depth on the Bears’ offensive line has taken a hit, and their depth at wide receiver is in question.

Ryan Bates, who can play both guard and center, was placed on injured reserve with an elbow/shoulder injury today. Bates will have to miss at least the next four games. He will be eligible to return in Week Six.

Bates played 68 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps in Week One against the Titans, coming in for Nate Davis, who started the game at right guard. Davis will presumably have to play the full game on Sunday night against the Texans.

The Bears also elevated wide receiver Collin Johnson from the practice squad. That was a precaution in case starting receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) can’t play on Sunday night. Both are listed as questionable.

The Bears also signed long snapper Scott Daly from the practice squad to the active roster. Daly is playing in place of the injured long snapper Patrick Scales, who is recovering from back surgery.