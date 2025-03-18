 Skip navigation
Bears re-sign Doug Kramer

  
Published March 18, 2025 07:13 PM

Offensive lineman Doug Kramer hit free agency last week, but he will be staying with the Bears.

The Bears announced that Kramer re-signed with the team on Tuesday. It is a one-year contract for the Illinois native.

Kramer was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Chicago and he was with the team until being waived in November 2023. He was claimed by the Cardinals, but returned to Chicago later in the season.

Kramer played in two games in 2023 and he made 16 appearances in 2024. Many of those appearances came as an extra blocker and he was involved in two ignominious plays while lining up at fullback. He and Caleb Williams botched an exchange that led to a lost fumble in a Week Eight loss to the Commanders and he failed to report as eligible on a play that resulted in a touchdown in a loss to the Vikings later in the season.