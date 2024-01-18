Bears request offensive coordinator interview with Marcus Brady

The Bears have put in another interview request for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Chicago would like to speak with Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady.

Brady and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus were on the same Colts staff from 2018-2021 under former head coach Frank Reich. Brady, 44, started out as the assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2019. He was them promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 when Nick Sirianni became the Eagles head coach.

Brady was fired a week before Reich in 2022. He then went to the Eagles as a consultant before being hired on as senior offensive assistant for the 2023 season.

Chicago fired former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the team finished No. 18 in points scored and No. 20 in total yards in 2023.