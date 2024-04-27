 Skip navigation
Bears select P Tory Taylor at No. 122 in fourth round

  
Published April 27, 2024 01:25 PM

The first punter is off the board in the 2024 draft.

Chicago has selected Tory Taylor out of Iowa with the No. 122 pick in the fourth round.

A native of Australia, Taylor set an FBS record with 4,479 punt yards in a season in 2023 — besting the previous record by 341 yards.

He was a unanimous All-American and the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best punter after averaging 48.2 yards per punt. He had 43.8 percent of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line with only seven touchbacks on a whopping 93 attempts last season.

Now he is the first punter off the board in 2024. The Bears are surely expecting that he won’t need to punt as much in the NFL after the club selected quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall on Thursday.