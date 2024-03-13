Bears sign backup quarterback Brett Rypien

Caleb Williams has a new backup quarterback. Probably.

The Bears have announced that they are signing quarterback Brett Rypien. With Chicago widely expected to trade Justin Fields and take Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, it’s likely that the quarterback depth chart will consist of Williams as the starter, with Rypien and Tyson Bagent competing for the No. 2 job.

Rypien has started four games in his NFL career (three with the Broncos and one with the Rams) and hasn’t played particularly well, but he’ll have a good shot at earning a roster spot in Chicago.

Last year he spent some time on the Seahawks’ practice squad, and new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator last year, so Rypien will arrive with some familiarity with the playbook.