Bears sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

The Bears are adding some beef to their run defense.

Free agent defensive tackle Andrew Billings has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears, his agents announced.

The 6-foot-1, 311-pound Billings has spent time with the Bengals, Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Raiders. Last year in Las Vegas he started 14 games.

Billings doesn’t rush the passer much, with just 4.5 sacks in his career, but he is solid against the run and figures to get good playing time in the Bears’ defensive line rotation.