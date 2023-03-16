 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Top News

Bears sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

  
Published March 16, 2023 11:06 AM
nbc_pft_bearssignings_230314
March 14, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how much the Bears' reported additions of Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and DeMarcus Walker will strengthen the team defensively.

The Bears are adding some beef to their run defense.

Free agent defensive tackle Andrew Billings has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears, his agents announced.

The 6-foot-1, 311-pound Billings has spent time with the Bengals, Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Raiders. Last year in Las Vegas he started 14 games.

Billings doesn’t rush the passer much, with just 4.5 sacks in his career, but he is solid against the run and figures to get good playing time in the Bears’ defensive line rotation.