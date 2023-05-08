Bears sign four players after minicamp tryouts

The Bears are adding four players to their 90-man roster after watching them try out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

The decision to sign tight end Stephen Carlson was reported over the weekend and the Bears also announced that they have signed edge rusher D’Anthony Jones, offensive lineman Josh Lugg, and safety Bralen Trahan. All three players went undrafted last month.

Jones had eight sacks at Houston last year, Lugg started games at right tackle and right guard while at Notre Dame, and Trahan had 13 interceptions in 57 games at Lousiana.

With four players joing the team, the Bears made space by waiving offensive lineman Nick Amoah, safety Justin Broiles, and tight end Damien Caffrey. All three were signed as undrafted free agents last week.