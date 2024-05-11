Bears sign punter Tory Taylor

The Bears have their new punter under contract.

The team announced the signing of Tory Taylor on Saturday. The fourth-round pick agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Taylor joins the Bears after winning the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in the country for the 2023 season. Iowa’s sputtering offense gave Taylor plenty of opportunities to show off his leg and he made the most of them. He averaged an NCAA record 48.2 yards on 93 punts last year and had a 46.3-yard average over his entire time with the Hawkeyes.

If all goes well, the Bears will be calling on Taylor far less often but they’ll be able to feel secure that they’ll be able to make opposing offenses drive long distances whenever one of their drives should stall out.