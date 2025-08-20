Bears sign RB Royce Freeman

Running back Royce Freeman is the newest member of the Bears.

The Bears announced Freeman’s signing on Wednesday. Running back Deion Hankins was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Freeman last saw regular season action with the Rams in 2023 when he ran 77 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. He spent time on the Bears’ practice squad last season and also had stints with the Rams, Cowboys, and Browns.

The Broncos drafted Freeman in the third round in 2018 and he played three seasons in Denver before moving on to Carolina and Houston. He has 471 career carries for 1,792 yards and 10 touchdowns.

D’Andre Swift, Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson, seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, Brittain Brown, and Ian Wheeler are also part of the backfield for Chicago.