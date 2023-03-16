 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears sign Robert Tonyan

  
Published March 16, 2023 03:02 PM
nbc_pft_bearssignings_230314
March 14, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how much the Bears' reported additions of Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and DeMarcus Walker will strengthen the team defensively.

Free agent tight end Robert Tonyan is leaving Green Bay but staying in the NFC North.

Tonyan has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tonyan originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Lions in 2017, but he didn’t make the Lions’ roster and ended up spending some time on the Packers’ practice squad as a rookie. In 2018 Tonyan made the Packers’ regular-season roster, and he has been in Green Bay since. Last season he had 53 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns.

Because of Tonyan’s rapport with Aaron Rodgers, some thought he might end up on the Jets. Instead, it’s the Bears who will sign Tonyan, and he’ll spend 2023 catching passes from Justin Fields.