Bears sign WR Collin Johnson to active roster, S Adrian Colbert to practice squad

  
Published November 20, 2024 11:54 AM

The Bears added a wide receiver to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Collin Johnson has been signed off of the practice squad. He appeared in two games in September as a temporary elevation and played 19 of his 22 snaps on special teams.

Johnson had one tackle in those appearances and he caught one pass for 11 yards in three appearances during the 2023 season. Johnson had 29 catches for 377 and two touchdowns in 26 games for the Jaguars and Giants in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Bears also signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad. His last regular season work came in two games for the Bears in 2022.