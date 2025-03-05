Bears tender OL Bill Murray, LB Daniel Hardy as exclusive rights free agents

The Bears have traded for two offensive linemen this week and they also moved to hold onto one of their own.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they tendered Bill Murray with a contract. Murray is an exclusive rights free agent, so the tender offer blocks him from speaking to other teams about a move out of Chicago.

Murray spent the 2023 season on the Bears’ practice squad and made it onto the active roster three times during the 2024 season. Murray also appeared in one game for the Patriots in 2022.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that they have also tendered linebacker Daniel Hardy. He had 12 tackles and a forced fumble while appearing in every game during the 2024 season.

