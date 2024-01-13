Bears to interview Liam Coen for offensive coordinator

The Bears are considering Liam Coen for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

An interview is planned between Coen and the Bears, who fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other offensive assistants this week, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS.

The 38-year-old Coen is in his second stint as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, having had the job in both 2021 and 2023. Between those stints he was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2022. He was also the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2020 and their assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019. Young coaches with ties to Sean McVay continue to get plenty of job interviews around the NFL.

For Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, hiring an offensive coordinator is the current top priority. Soon the Bears will make a franchise-altering decision in determining whether to stick with Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback or to use the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on a quarterback.