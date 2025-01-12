Bears want to interview Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman for Chicago’s head-coaching job

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has emerged as a potential candidate for the Bears’ head-coaching job.

The Bears want to interview Freeman, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Freeman has led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which will take place on January 20. It seems very unlikely that Freeman would agree to an interview while he’s preparing for the biggest game of his coaching career, so the Bears will likely be taking their time in hiring their next head coach if they’re planning to interview Freeman before making their hiring decision.

Freeman also signed a contract extension with Notre Dame last month.

The 39-year-old Freeman has rapidly emerged as one of the most respected football coaches in America, taking over at Notre Dame when Brian Kelliy bolted before the 2021 Fiesta Bowl and going 9-4 in 2022, 10-3 in 2023 and 14-1 so far in the 2024-25 season.

After playing his college football at Ohio State, Freeman was drafted by the Bears in 2009, but he had a very short NFL career that ended when he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Given Freeman’s success at Notre Dame, the Bears likely won’t be the last team to show interest in hiring him. He’ll have opportunities if he wants to jump to the NFL.