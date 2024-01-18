Bears will interview Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson is set to speak with the Bears about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Robinson is going to interview with the team on Thursday. Robinson’s name has also come up as a candidate for the offensive coordinator job in New Orleans.

Robinson joined Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles as the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and he spent 2020 working with wide receivers before moving back into his current role. Robinson was a 2010 seventh-round pick of the Patriots as a quarterback and spent four years in the league without playing in any regular season games.

The Bears fired Luke Getsy after the end of their season and their new offensive coordinator will likely be working with Justin Fields or a quarterback drafted first overall in April.