Bears will unveil plan for new stadium in Chicago

The Bears have made clear that they want to leave Soldier Field, but the plans keep changing.

The latest plan, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, is for the Bears to remain in Chicago rather than leaving for the suburbs, with a new domed stadium along Chicago’s lakefront. A statement released by the Bears today indicates that city officials are on board and will participate in Wednesday’s announcement.

“The Chicago Bears, in collaboration with city officials and stakeholders, will host a press conference on Wednesday, April 24, to announce their plans for a state-of-the-art, publicly owned enclosed stadium, along with additional green and open space with access to the lakefront for families and fans, on the Museum Campus,” the statement said.

The Bears purchased land in the suburb of Arlington Heights that they said they would build a stadium on, only to backtrack when they were told the property taxes on that property would be significantly higher than they expected. What kinds of tax breaks and taxpayer financing the Bears are expecting on their proposed stadium in the city remains unclear and will be a major question facing the team as it tries to get its stadium project done.