Before Week 1 win, Raiders coach Pete Carroll destroyed a whiteboard

Yes, Pete Carroll is spry.

He turns 74 tomorrow. But so what? He has the energy and outlook of a much younger man. And he proved it last Sunday, as the Raiders went into Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carroll attacked a whiteboard during the pregame meeting, kicking through the thing and sparking “pandemonium” in the locker room.

It worked. The Raiders are 1-0.

Mark Davis will need to buy more whiteboards if they’re going to keep it going. But even though the Raiders reside in the toughest division in football, don’t count them out.

The next opportunity to engage in the destruction of property arrives on Monday night, at the back end of a non-overlapping doubleheader. Given that Carroll will be facing his former “what’s your deal?” nemesis from Stanford and the 49ers, look for Carroll to celebrate his birthday by trying to blow out something more than four score minus six candles.