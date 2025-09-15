Ben Johnson doesn’t have a problem with Lions’ late fourth-down TD

The Lions led the Bears 45-21 with 8:03 left when Dan Campbell decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 4. Amon-Ra St. Brown scored his third touchdown and the final points for Detroit as the Lions humiliated their former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and his Bears.

Johnson spent three seasons in Detroit before heading to Chicago to try to rebuild the Bears.

He said he did not take offense to his former boss bypassing the field goal to score a fourth-down touchdown in the fourth quarter of a rout.

“What’s he supposed to do? It’s fourth-and-goal,” Johnson said, via Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report. “Yeah, he could’ve kicked the field goal; they don’t kick field goals. They go for it. He was doing what he was supposed to do. That’s what he does.”

Immediately after the Lions took the 31-point lead, their fans began chanting, "[Bleep] Ben Johnson!”

It didn’t look good; it didn’t sound good; it didn’t feel good for Johnson.

The former architect of the Lions offense was on the other end of the 52 points and the 511 yards Detroit put up Sunday.

“Anytime you lose a game like that — man, it’s a kick in the teeth,” Johnson said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Nothing about that feels good.”