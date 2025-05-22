 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Other PFT Content

Ben Johnson is “extremely impressed” with Rome Odunze

  
Published May 22, 2025 12:34 PM

Bears receiver Rome Odunze had a middling rookie year, reaching 100 yards in a game just twice while playing in all 17 contests.

But he could be in line for a significant jump in production during his second season, with head coach Ben Johnson saying he’s been “extremely impressed” with Odunze so far.

“To be a second-year guy, you would expect a little bit more inconsistency,” Johnson said in his Wednesday press conference. “And yet, the way he approaches the meeting room, the walk-throughs, the on-field, the drill work, it’s very much like a seasoned pro, some of the best that I’ve been around.

“He’s still learning. I know there’s a lot of information that’s getting thrown his way. [Receivers] coach [Antwaan] Randle El and [offensive assistant Robbie] Picazo, they’re doing jobs with him right now. I think we’re going to see a lot of growth from him, not just in the springtime, but once we get to camp.”

Odunze caught 54 passes for 734 yards with three touchdowns in 2024.