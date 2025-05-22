Ben Johnson is “extremely impressed” with Rome Odunze

Bears receiver Rome Odunze had a middling rookie year, reaching 100 yards in a game just twice while playing in all 17 contests.

But he could be in line for a significant jump in production during his second season, with head coach Ben Johnson saying he’s been “extremely impressed” with Odunze so far.

“To be a second-year guy, you would expect a little bit more inconsistency,” Johnson said in his Wednesday press conference. “And yet, the way he approaches the meeting room, the walk-throughs, the on-field, the drill work, it’s very much like a seasoned pro, some of the best that I’ve been around.

“He’s still learning. I know there’s a lot of information that’s getting thrown his way. [Receivers] coach [Antwaan] Randle El and [offensive assistant Robbie] Picazo, they’re doing jobs with him right now. I think we’re going to see a lot of growth from him, not just in the springtime, but once we get to camp.”

Odunze caught 54 passes for 734 yards with three touchdowns in 2024.