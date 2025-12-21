Ben Johnson says the Bears always knew they could count on Jahdae Walker

Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker is an undrafted rookie who had never caught a pass in his NFL career before Saturday night, when he got things started by catching a 15-yard pass on Caleb Williams’ first throw of the game, then finished the fourth quarter with a game-tying touchdown catch to send the game into overtime.

It may have surprised most people that Walker played such an important role for the Bears in their win over the Packers, but Bears coach Ben Johnson says it came as no surprise to Walker’s coaches and teammates.

“To the people that haven’t been in the building it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh you’re going to the undrafted rookie on fourth down?’ We see what he does every week,” Johnson said. “We see how he goes about his business. There’s a reason we didn’t expose him to the waiver wire and someone poach him after the preseason. We see a bright future for this guy and he’s done nothing but steadily improve over the course of the season. The coaches trust him. Caleb trusts him.”

That trust was well placed on Saturday night, as Walker helped the Bears take another big step toward the NFC North title.