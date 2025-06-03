Ben Johnson’s message to DJ Moore about bad body language: Just don’t do it

DJ Moore wore his emotions on his jersey last season, not hiding his frustration. The Bears wide receiver even walked off the field during an offensive play in a game against the Cardinals, sitting down on the bench before the play ended.

He later claimed he tweaked his ankle, but Packers safety Xavier McKinney later called out Moore for walking out on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

New Bears coach Ben Johnson already has addressed Moore’s bad body language with the wide receiver.

“Just don’t do it,” Moore said Johnson told him, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ”Just keep it inside. Talk about it later. Just don’t put it on film. Don’t put it on TV.”

Johnson said last week the offseason was “all about educating” players about what the coach expects in their body language. Moore said he was reprimanded once this offseason.

“I did it once, and we nipped it in the bud, and it never happened again,” Moore said. “I just said, ‘I ain’t never gonna do it again.’”

Moore had a career-low 56.8 yards per game last season when the Bears went 5-12.

He has practiced some in the slot this offseason.

“Right now I don’t have goals, because I’m still learning everything and I don’t even know if I’m going to touch the ball as much as I did some years — or if I’m going to be used the same way,” Moore said.

Whatever happens, good or bad, Moore vows to handle it better than he did last season.