Stafford is 'making good progress' with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Ben Johnson: Offense on Sunday was sloppier than we hoped it would be at this point

  
Published August 4, 2025 09:15 AM

The Bears practiced at Soldier Field on Sunday with fans in the stands and head coach Ben Johnson said he was treating the session like a preseason game.

That approach extended to having the team stay at a hotel on Saturday night as they would for an actual game, but it did not result in a strong performance for the team’s offense. The defense got the better of them in much of the 11-on-11 work and reports from the session said that the offense had issues with getting plays off before taking delay of game penalties or timeouts at the line of scrimmage.

Bears runinng back D’Andre Swift was also dropped for a safety at one point, which head coach Ben Johnson called “inexcusable” as part of a negative overall assessment of the offense.

“It was sloppy, sloppier than we were hoping we would be at this point,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “We had a couple really good practices over the last two and then took us a little while to get going and hear the pads clicking. I thought toward the end we picked it up and it got pretty competitive there.”

Johnson has been blunt with individual offensive players as well this summer and Chicago will be hoping that his candid assessments of what’s wrong lead to improvements once they flip from simulated games to actual ones.