Ben Johnson: Luther Burden is a little bit behind right now

Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden practiced for the first time in training camp on Monday and the second-round pick has some catching up to do.

Head coach Ben Johnson was asked at about the impact of the time Burden has missed because of the hamstring injury that also limited him during the team’s spring workouts.

“It shows up already,” Johnson said. “We were in the walk-through yesterday afternoon and the misalignments – we have to re-huddle, we have to start it all over again — so he’s a little bit behind right now.”

Reporters at Tuesday’s practice noted that Burden was pulled from a team drill after another alignment issue, so the rookie would seem to have a lot of work ahead of him in order to earn a spot in the lineup right out of the gate.