 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson: Luther Burden is a little bit behind right now

  
Published July 29, 2025 03:00 PM

Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden practiced for the first time in training camp on Monday and the second-round pick has some catching up to do.

Head coach Ben Johnson was asked at about the impact of the time Burden has missed because of the hamstring injury that also limited him during the team’s spring workouts.

“It shows up already,” Johnson said. “We were in the walk-through yesterday afternoon and the misalignments – we have to re-huddle, we have to start it all over again — so he’s a little bit behind right now.”

Reporters at Tuesday’s practice noted that Burden was pulled from a team drill after another alignment issue, so the rookie would seem to have a lot of work ahead of him in order to earn a spot in the lineup right out of the gate.