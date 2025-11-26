Bengals activate Joe Burrow to 53-man roster, set to start on Thanksgiving

Joe Burrow is officially back.

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that the club has activated Burrow to the 53-man roster, with the quarterback set to start Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Burrow has been sidelined since tearing ligaments in his toe during the team’s Week 2 win over the Jaguars.

Last season, Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, earning him AP comeback player of the year.

The team also activated safety Daijahn Anthony to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve. He has been out since the start of the regular season with a hamstring injury, though he was designated to return.

Cornerback Marco Wilson has been placed on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 12 loss to New England.