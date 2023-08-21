Bengals activate Mitchell Wilcox

The wait for quarterback Joe Burrow to return to practice continues in Cincinnati, but the Bengals will be getting another offensive player on the field this week.

The team announced that tight end Mitchell Wilcox has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Wilcox re-signed with the team on July 24 and went on the list right away.

Wilcox signed with the Bengals after going undrafted in 2020 and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He moved up to the active roster in 2021 and has played in 31 regular season games the last two years.

Wilcox had 20 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in those contests. He also has two catches for 19 yards in the postseason.