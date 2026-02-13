 Skip navigation
Bengals announce their 2026 coaching staff

  
Published February 13, 2026 11:52 AM

The Bengals have announced their complete coaching staff for the 2026 season.

It will include assistant wide receivers coach Davis Koetter. The Bengals announced the hiring Koetter, who is the son of former Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter, along with the complete staff on Friday. Koetter was the assistant quarterbacks coach at South Carolina last season.

Four members of head coach Zac Taylor’s staff will have new titles in 2026. Tight ends coach James Casey will also be the run game coordinator while Jordan Salkin moves to assistant quarterbacks coach. Assistant linebackers coach Ronnie Regula and assistant defensive line coach Mike Moon have been promoted from defensive assistant.

The rest of the staff includes director of player performance/head strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese, secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, senior defensive assistant Sean Desai, defensive coordinator Al Golden, running backs coach Justin Hill, linebackers coach Mike Hodges, pass game coordinator Justin Rascati, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, assistant strength and conditioning coach Diamond Simmons, assistant strength and conditioning coach Garrett Swanson, wide receivers coach Troy Walters, assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs, quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe, assistant offensive line coach Michael McCarthy, defensive line coach/run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery, offensive line coach Scott Peters, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.