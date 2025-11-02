Bengals’ Charlie Jones returns opening kickoff 98 yards for TD

Bengals kickoff returner Charlie Jones didn’t waste any time in producing today’s first highlight.

Jones took the opening kickoff at the 2-yard line and raced 98 yards to the end zone for a touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead over the Bears.

Heading into today there had been only one kickoff return touchdown this season, a surprising statistic given that kickoff returns are up across the NFL this year. Jones scored number two.

The Bears now need their offense to answer after their special teams dug an early hole.